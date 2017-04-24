Private Higher Education Affordable

Davis & Elkins College President Chris Wood recently sent letters to students and alumni regarding higher education cost and value.

Many higher education institutions are hiking tuition costs without offering additional assistance, but Davis & Elkins College said it’s working to make private education affordable.

“We have a series of scholarships that are available to those students beginning with what we call the Highland Scholarship for West Virginians, and it’s a pretty substantial scholarship depending on GPA and grades it can be upwards of $15,000 a year," said President Wood.

Davis & Elkins College tuition costs are comparable to state schools by offering additional scholarship help for West Virginia students.