Morgantown City Council Elections: 1st Ward Candidates

On Tuesday’s Election Day, First Ward voters will have the choice between Rachel Fetty and incumbent Ron Bane.

Fetty is an attorney who believes in working on transportation, housing and making Morgantown more family-friendly. She also supports the Safe Streets Initiative.

“The benefits that we’ve seen from it are really helpful and extraordinary so I appreciate the outcome,” Fetty said. “I appreciate the fact that some city counselors were courageous enough to take that on just before the election.”

In terns of the city’s safety, Fetty would like to address panhandling that is done in the downtown area.

“In the 1st Ward there’s a transitional area over the bridges that has some folks there that don’t feel shy about approaching families with children,” Fetty explained. “I would like to see if we could come up with an ordinance that stops folks from panhandling from children and minors and families with minors because I think that that creates a safety issue.”

One of Fetty’s major goals if elected is to make the downtown area more family-friendly. She would like to see some of the city’s infrastructure dollars invested into businesses families would frequent.

“I think we should be targeting family friendly businesses for those funds and for grants to make it possible for them to serve more families,” she said. “I think we’ve unfortunately become a downtown that’s full of bars and it’s not an accessible or easy place for families to navigate.”

Fetty told 12 News if elected one of the first changes she would like to make would be re-structuring City Council meetings.

“I’d like to see us talk about moving public comment to the beginning of the meetings and make sure that we have the ability to welcome the public when they come in,” she said. “That we have a chance to consider their opinions as we go forward to vote.”

1st Ward Councilman Ron Bane has been on Morgantown City Council for 16 years and is running for his ninth term.

“I think I have a proven track record,” he said. “I enjoy doing this job. I love this town I was raised here, born here, just love the place. I’d be honored to continue to serve.”

If re-elected Bane says his goal will remain to make Morgantown livable by looking at economic growth and basic services like fire, police, and trash.

“We’re always gonna have trash issues. We’re always gonna have police issues. We’re gonna have fire issues,” Bane said. “People want those services to be maintained at the highest level and if we don’t maintain them and we don’t nurture them with buying capital equipment, also making sure that the employees are taken care off too. That’s how we make a city. We have to maintain those services.”

Bane also wants to continue to push for economic growth and says all the projects at the Morgantown Municipal Airport will remain a priority.

“That’s one of the biggest things that we have to do for the next two years,” he said. “It’s gonna take a lot of our time, a lot of our efforts to make sure that the city manager and the airport gets all the resources they need to make sure the runway extension happens and also the economic park out there.”

In his interview with 12 News, Bane also said he is looking forward to having new members on council and hopes they can work together cohesively.

“The discourse we don’t need. I think we need to look forward to a council with some different people that have different ideas,” he said. “We’re gonna disagree sometimes, but maybe we can come up with some compromise in the new council.”

Morgantown City Council elections are Tuesday, April 25. For more election information or to find your poling place, visit morgantownwv.gov.