New Assisted Living Facility Coming to White Oaks

A new building is under construction in Bridgeport for an assisted living facility.

It will have about 20 beds and will be located near United Hospital Center.

Bridgeport's Director of Community Development said he expects the project to take about eight months to complete, at a cost of roughly $2 million.

He added that this will meet a growing need in the community.

"Well we haven't seen this type of facility constructed in Bridgeport in years so its nice to see the growth for the medical community. The Manchin family are the developers of this. It's a twenty bed facility, a little over 12,000 square feet and it will be located out at White Oaks in what we call the professional place.

The assisted living home will be next to EQT and UHC's Urology Office.