Center Point Outpost Library Starts Paper Clips Project

Monday is Global Holocaust Remembrance Day.

One community put together a special project in its honor.

The Center Point Outpost Library and the Doddridge County Public Library have worked on the paper clips project for the past few weeks.

The project is based on the book 'Six Million Paper Clips' where a rural community started collecting paper clips to teach people about the lives lost in the Holocaust.

"It's a story of this rural town just like ours, so much similar to West Virginia, who these children started this campaign to collect six million paper clips and how it took a long, long time. It took years for them to accomplish that," said Christy Nicholson, librarian.

Right now, Doddridge County students have collected more than 2,000 paper clips and will continue donating them until they reach six million.