Money Smart Week Educates the Community

Pam Krushansky from the Attorney General’s Office was available at Premier Bank in Philippi to help educate consumers on financial literacy.

Money Smart Week helps consumers understand what good and bad financial decisions they are making and make them aware of potential scams and red flags.

Assistant Vice President Dan Ware said, “people really need to look out for, especially in the North Central West Virginia area, elder abuse scams. A lot of our demographic is elderly and we’re seeing a really large in scams that are affecting our elder population.”

The events are designed to remind consumers about good financial practices and to educate them on ways to protect their personal information against potential scams.

Some things to look out for are callers who are looking for money upfront, callers asking for credit card or social security number information, and offers too good to be true.

Throughout the week financial educations opportunities will be set up in Buckhannon, Bridgeport, and Elkins.