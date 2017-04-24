Academic Media Day Highlights WVU Research

West Virginia University gathered some of its top researchers on Monday for the second Academic Media Day.

Professors and researchers studying new ways to repair infrastructure, treatments for cancer, artificial intelligence and more gave presentations on their work to several members of the local media.

WVU said this is a way to help others understand that the research done at the university helps drive the economy and has a real-world impact on people’s daily lives.

“We talk a lot about how West Virginia University is a large economic driver for the state,” said Senior Executive Director of Communications John Bolt. “That research that happens is a big part of that. It helps us find new ways to do things and understand, so it’s a broader effort to raise the academic profile and understanding of the university not only in West Virginia, but more broadly as well.”

Bolt added that the research at WVU is advancing even farther after the university was named an R1 research institution, the highest designation of research activity, last year.

WBOY sat down for interviews with several researchers at the event and will have more on how their findings are being applied in West Virginia in the coming weeks.