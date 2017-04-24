West Virginia to Charge for Entry at 7 State Parks, Forests

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Entrance passes will be required starting Memorial Day weekend at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that the money generated from the pilot project will be used for park maintenance and upkeep.

The statement says passes will be required to enter the following state parks and forests: Babcock, Blackwater Falls, Cacapon Resort, Coopers Rock, Little Beaver, Pipestem Resort and Valley Falls.

An annual pass with unlimited entrance to the parks is $12 per vehicle. A single-day pass also is available for $2. Overnight guests and school groups that schedule visits at least a week in advance will be exempt.

The DNR anticipates the passes will generate an additional $1 million annually.

