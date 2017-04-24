UPDATE: Former Fairmont Restaurant Owner Sentenced for Sexual Assault Charge

UPDATE (6/22/17 11:20 a.m.):

Vincent Fazio, 26, former owner of Chancey's Grill in Fairmont, was sentenced Thursday for one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of distribution or display of obscene matter to a minor in Marion County Circuit Court.

The sentences for distribution or display of obscene matter to a minor is a fine of no more than $25,000 and imprisonment for no more than five years. The sentence for third sexual sexual assault is a fine of no more than $10,000 and imprisonment for one to five years.

Judge David James sentenced Fazio to one to five years of home confinement before he will be granted ten years of extended supervised release.



Judge Janes said the reasoning behind not giving a harsher punishment was due to the fact that no reason for a stricter sentence was given from the victim and/or the state.



Fazio registered as a sex offender, and may seek treatment for sexual behaviors.

Fazio's attorney, David DeMoss, said Fazio's likelihood of re-offending are low. He added that Fazio has custody of his one-year-old daughter and is currently employed at a restaurant in Fairmont.

Fazio did not speak on his own behalf during his sentencing.

ORIGINAL (4/24/17 4:28 p.m.):



A former restaurant owner who was arrested on a sexual assault charge in 2015 pleaded guilty Monday in Marion County Circuit Court.

Vincent Fazio pleaded guilty in front of Judge David James to one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of display of obscene matter to a minor.

Fazio was arrested in November 2015 for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in his place of business and sending a picture of his genitals to her.

Fazio will be sentenced at a later date, according to the Fairmont Police Department.