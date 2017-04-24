WVU Medicine Hosts Blood Drive to Support Central Blood Bank

On Monday, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital hosted a blood drive.

The event was held in support of the Central Blood Bank, the hospital's supplier for blood products.

Every two seconds, someone needs blood, platelets, or plasma to survive. These patients depend on blood donors.One donation helps to save three lives. Organizers say a constant flow of donations are needed because blood collected is only viable for 42 days.

"We are coming into one of our toughest periods, which is the summer, because we get a great portion of our blood from high schools and colleges. So, when they let out, we love to see the community coming in and donating," said Rachel Bennett, Central Blood Bank account manager.

Monday's drive was scheduled to pick up 40 units. Central Blood Bank provides WVU medicine with about 24,000 units of blood per year.