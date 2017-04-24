Portion of I-79 Currently Shutdown Due to Accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Portion of I-79 Currently Shutdown Due to Accident

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
UPDATE: According to West Virginia 511, traffic is moving slowly. 

Drivers are asked to be prepared to stop and to use caution when driving through the road work area. 

Due to an accident, I-79 southbound is currently shut down near the 117 Anmoore exit.

This is a developing story.  

