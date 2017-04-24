Customers Stop Robbery at KD's Pub & Grub in Morgantown

Morgantown police officers were called to KD's Pub & Grub on Brockway Ave. early Monday morning.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a male suspect being held down by customers.

Customers said the man came into KD's with a mask over his face, holding a gun and demanding money from the register. One customer jumped up and knocked the gun out of the man's hand. The customer held him down until officers arrived on scene.

The man was taken into custody and identified as John Bendana II, 26, of Morgantown.

Officer's identified the gun as an airsoft gun.

Bendana is charged with second-degree robbery.

The Morgantown Police Department is handling the investigation.