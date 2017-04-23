Road Closure Planned In Taylor County

Drivers in Taylor County are advised of an upcoming road closure.
According to the Division of Highways, County Route 6/3, also known as Clemens Road, will be closed on Monday April 24th from 7:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. The DOH will be conducting a culvert, or drainage, replacement.
No alternate routes are available. Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.
