FCA Hosts Fundraising Dinner

WVU athletes are known best for what they do on the court, field or track.

The WVU Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or FCA, focuses additionally on their personal and spiritual lives.

This evening a former WVU and professional athlete, Steve Grant, spoke at the 'FCA Sharing the Victory Dinner. He said FCA impacted his life greatly as a student athlete, and he wants to pay it forward.

"The same voice that I heard that changed me inwardly, I try to use that same platform to speak to others and to tell them 'you're significant, you're relevant, you're great, God has a plan and a purpose for your life,"' Grant said.

The dinner was meant to raise money for the FCA, as the organization relies donations.