Liberty High School Hosts Annual Powderpuff Tournament

Girls took to the football field Sunday for a good cause.

Liberty High School held their annual Powderpuff Tournament on Sunday to raise money for breast cancer research.

Two liberty High School senior students coordinate the event every year and said the event has become a success because girls get to have some fun while raising money for an important cause.

This year, five teams from high schools around Harrison and Doddridge County competed for the title.

"We are raising money for the Betty Puskar Breast Care Center in Morgantown and Bonnie's Bus. Two seniors from Liberty High School will put on the event and its just a big impact on the community. It's a lot of community service and it helps breast cancer research," said Kelsey Palmer, coordinator.

The event raises money by raffling off baskets and coordinators said they usually brings in around $5,000.