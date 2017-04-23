West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Holds Quarterly Meeting

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources held its quarterly meeting Sunday at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. The public was invited to attend the meeting and the Director of Natural Resources, Stephen McDaniel, said he likes hearing concerns and questions people might have about hunting, fishing, and enforcement.

Sunday's agenda discussed a proposal for state deer park hunts and reviewed the proposed regulations for the 2018 hunting and trapping season.

McDaniel said he is already excited about the passage of one bill this legislative session.

"Well we are really excited about the Sunday hunting bill that was recently passed on private land only. We are excited about some other opportunities with our parks this year," McDaniel said.

This is McDaniel's first year serving as director and he said he is looking forward to the year ahead.