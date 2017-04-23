Blackwater Outdoor Adventures Organizes River Cleanup

Every year around Earth Day, Blackwater Outdoor Adventures in Parsons organizes a river cleanup.
On Sunday, a group collected trash from the Cheat River and placed it in bags along the road for the Department of Highways to pick up. The purpose is to keep outdoor recreation a clean experience for everybody and maintain the beauty of the river.
A group of 20 volunteers went out on canoes and kayaks to retrieve the debris.
"Just to keep it a nice beautiful space so that people can enjoy it. A lot of people have been using this river now, the Cheat River and it's getting more and more crowded and it's just a wonderful stretch of river," said Patrick McCann, Owner of Blackwater Outdoor Adventures.
The crew picked up items such as tires, construction debris, plastic bags, and bottles.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.