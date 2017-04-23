Blackwater Outdoor Adventures Organizes River Cleanup

Every year around Earth Day, Blackwater Outdoor Adventures in Parsons organizes a river cleanup.

On Sunday, a group collected trash from the Cheat River and placed it in bags along the road for the Department of Highways to pick up. The purpose is to keep outdoor recreation a clean experience for everybody and maintain the beauty of the river.

A group of 20 volunteers went out on canoes and kayaks to retrieve the debris.

"Just to keep it a nice beautiful space so that people can enjoy it. A lot of people have been using this river now, the Cheat River and it's getting more and more crowded and it's just a wonderful stretch of river," said Patrick McCann, Owner of Blackwater Outdoor Adventures.

The crew picked up items such as tires, construction debris, plastic bags, and bottles.