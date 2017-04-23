Morgantown Police Investigate Shooting - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Morgantown Police Investigate Shooting

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online
MORGANTOWN -

Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting they said happened early Sunday morning.

Police said several people got into a fight after leaving a nightclub on High Street around 2:30 a.m. One man then showed a handgun and fired several shots while running up Chestnut Street, according to police.

A bullet fragment from that gun hit a woman nearby. She was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for a bullet wound in her foot, police said.

Police do not have a description or identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7522.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.