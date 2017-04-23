Morgantown Police Investigate Shooting

Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting they said happened early Sunday morning.



Police said several people got into a fight after leaving a nightclub on High Street around 2:30 a.m. One man then showed a handgun and fired several shots while running up Chestnut Street, according to police.

A bullet fragment from that gun hit a woman nearby. She was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for a bullet wound in her foot, police said.

Police do not have a description or identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7522.