UPDATE: Missing Barbour County Teen Found Safe

UPDATE (4/23 9:45 p.m.)
Christopher Lee Barlow has been found safe and is home, according to State Police.
ORIGINAL (4/23 3:15 p.m.)
West Virginia State Police are searching for a teen missing from Barbour County, believed to be a runaway.
Christopher Lee Barlow, 16, was last seen on Sunday April 16th in Philippi wearing tan pants, red Nike shoes, a black button down shirt with red and white stripes, a silver chain necklace and a black hat, according to police. Barlow stands 6'02" with brown hair and brown eyes.
He may be in Taylor County or Upshur County.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 304-457-1101.
