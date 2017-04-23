UPDATE: Authorities Still Searching for Raymond Epling

UPDATE (4/26/17 4:20 p.m.)

A correction has been made to this story to show that Mr. Epling is 76-years-old instead of 75-years-old.

UPDATE (4/25/17 6 p.m.):



Tuesday, Tucker County officials gave an update on a Silver Alert in Canaan Valley.

State Police say 76-year-old Raymond Epling is still missing. Epling disappeared between 4-7 a.m. Sunday from a home he was visiting on Mirror Lake Drive off of Route 32.

He was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt with a WVU logo, blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes, and a blue ball cap. Officials say one of their main concerns is the way Epling was dressed for the area in which he was last seen.

Sergeant Andrew Teter of the West Virginia State Police said the elements are the reason to be nervous about Epling’s condition.

“Our biggest concern has been the environment and now the time period he has been missing and the clothing he had on has not been appropriate for the environment since he left," said Sergeant Teter. "He may have actually just been offered a ride and he could be anywhere and nobody would know.”

More than 80 people have volunteered and nearly 20 law enforcement personnel have helped in the search.

If you can help, call Tucker County 911 at (304) 478-3927.

UPDATE (4/24/17 11:17 a.m.):



Searches for Mr. Epling were conducted Sunday morning and early afternoon by Tucker County Sheriff's Office, Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and local volunteers. By late afternoon, West Virginia State Police had joined the search along with neighboring volunteer fire departments.

The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group has been coordinating the search and has had volunteers on site since late Sunday afternoon.

The search early Monday morning was halted by rain. Officials expect to resume the search as soon as weather conditions permit.

Officials are asking for volunteers to assist in the search for Mr. Epling.

If you are able and willing to volunteer, please report to the Davis Volunteer Fire Department, William Ave., Davis, at noon on Monday, April 24.

Officials are asking for volunteers to be prepared to walk in wet, rough terrain and to remember that temperatures in Canaan Valley are much cooler than surrounding areas.

If you have any questions, please contact Tucker County Office of Emergency Management at 304-478-3927.

ORIGINAL:



The Tucker County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are looking for a man missing out of Tucker County.

State Police said Raymond Eugene Epling, 76, was last seen in the Mirror Lake area of Canaan Valley around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday wearing jeans, a long sleeve denim shirt with a WVU logo on the left pocket and white tennis shoes. Epling stands 5'10", 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be on foot and suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, according to State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tucker County Sheriff's Dept. at 304-478-2121, West Virginia State Police or 911.