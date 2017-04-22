UPDATE: Interstate 79 Reopens After Accident Near Anmoore

UPDATE: (4/22 10:45 p.m.)

Both southbound lanes have re-opened after an accident on Interstate 79 at mile marker 117 near Anmoore. No injuries were reported, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers.

ORIGINAL: (4/22 9:48 p.m.)

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 are closed at mile marker 117 near Anmoore due to an accident, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers. Drivers are being re-routed off of the interstate. The northbound lanes remain open.

Two cars were involved in the accident, but there is no word right now on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.