Bites and Brews Raises Money for Spark

Getting young kids excited about learning is important and Spark Imagination and Science Center does just that.

This evening the West Virginia Bites and Brews event raised money for Spark. Participants sampled local cuisine and tried a variety of craft beers.

Angela Carver, West Virginia Bites and Brews fundraising chair, said Spark provides important services that cannot be found anywhere else in the area.

"And we just feel it's super important for kids to have more play that's educational. STEM fields are super popular right now and want to make sure kids are learning," Carver said.

More than 400 people were in attendance.