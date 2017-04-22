Main Street In Grafton Home to New Art Gallery

Grafton is home to a new art gallery led by community members.

Five community members opened Buffalo Flats Artists Association on Saturday on Main Street and said the art gallery is a space for people of all ages to use.

Promoters of the new gallery said the space will be a place where people can come together and celebrate art. It is meant to showcase a community coming together, rather than just a place for art to hang on the wall.

Vendors are welcome to come into the gallery and promote their items. The gallery is connected to the store Arts and Treasures.

"We are a group of five people in the community who want to bring art to every body and not just fine art but everything from decorating a cupcake cause you are doing it with love to how to paint something and how to live in a way that brings beautiful things into your world," said Melissa Gavin, founding member of Buffalo Flats.

Buffalo Flats encourages people to follow them on their Facebook page to stay up to date with their events.