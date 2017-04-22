UPDATE: Man Charged After Shooting Roommate in Clarksburg

UPDATE (4/23 10:30 a.m.)

One man is charged with wanton endangerment after Saturday evening's shooting on Simpson Avenue, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Robert Hilliard.

Police said Oval O'Dell Lee II, 45, got into an argument with his roommate about wanting the roommate to move out. Lee then followed him outside and shot him in the leg with a shotgun, police said.

The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

ORIGINAL: (4/22 6:45 p.m.)

One person is in custody and another in the hospital after a shooting in Clarksburg early Saturday evening.

Clarksburg Police were called to 314 Simpson Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found one person in the home and a male victim outside, police said. The victim received a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to United Hospital Center for treatment, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a 45-year-old male. He was taken to the North Central Regional Jail on pending charges. No further information was given.

Clarksburg Police are investigating. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department and State Police assisted along with Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.