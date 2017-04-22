Harrison Count Sheriff's Department Holds Physical Agility Test for Deputy Applicants

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is one step closer to hiring two new deputies.

The Sheriff's Department conducted the physical agility portion of their test to more than 50 candidates Saturday morning at Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.

The candidates must pass all three portions of the the physical test to be able to sit for an interview. The physical test consists of push-ups, sit-ups and a mile and a half run, all with certain time constraints.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said the test follows guidelines set by the state.

"Most importantly this test shows their physical fitness capability cause the world we live in today makes our job an extremely demanding career. I think when they are going into the career and later in life they'll realize the physical fitness part once they have done the career and its extremely important just to be able to successfully do their job every day," said Sgt. Craig Moore of the Sheriff's Dept.

While the department is only hiring two deputies, the list of candidates that pass the test stays active for three years.