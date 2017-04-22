Grafton Celebrates Earth Day at Tygart Lake State Park

One group of college students chose Earth Day as a great way to expose the resources of Tygart State Park in Grafton.

"We needed to figure out a community that needed our help and what the problems were in West Virginia and we realized that Grafton, West Virginia has Tygart Lake State Park and it doesn't seem like its being utilized enough," said Lauren Nicastro, West Virginia University capstone student.

The capstone group at WVU made Earth Day a celebration as a way to engage the community and get them interested in the state park. The group designed t-shirts and organized events all through out the day so that the community could be informed of activities the park has to offer.

"I think a lot of people just don't know what to do when they go there. Also they just don't see an interest in it. They just see it as 'Oh a park I can go to and look around but what am I going to do there,' so with this event we're kind of showing them that they can do things like go on hikes just pick up litter, bird watch, or just do random things," said Brittany Dulin, capstone student.

"What we wanted to achieve is we want to bring recognition to Tygart Lake State Park and to bring visitors out to take advantage of the resources that we have here and by doing it on Earth Day we encourage people to come out and help clean up the park cause this is their community," said Bryan Smith, member of Grafton Adventure Club.

The capstone group said they used new graphics as a tool to re-brand Earth Day. They also conducted a survey they said more than 100 Grafton residents responded to and used the information they received as a way to understand what people want from the park. The group said one of the best ways to use the park is to simply start walking its trails.