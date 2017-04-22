West Virginia University Students Take Part in Service Project to Combat Hunger

Students at West Virginia University kicked off the annual week of engagement, which is a volunteer week. Saturday they worked with Rise Against Hunger, an international meal packing initiative.

"University students are our future. Future leaders are in that room over there. They're going to be hopefully catching the fire for what we do," said Andrew Moser, Community Engagement Manager with Rise Against Hunger.

800 million people wake up everyday not knowing if they are going to eat. In just two hours students at West Virginia University helped the Rise Against Hunger program package 21,000 meals to combat this problem. Operation Coordinator at the WVU Center for Service and Learning says it is important for students to get involved in service.

"You get so wrapped up with school work, with your friends, and with your social life, but really your experience can be enriched by going out in the community and doing service. You never know who you'll meet. You'll open some doors. It's a great experience to learn and take what skills they are learning in the classroom and coming out and making a difference in the community," said Leah Cunningham, Operations Coordinator with WVU Center for Service and Learning.

Students package meals that are well balanced, based on the UN recommendation for someone who is malnourished. It includes rice, soy protein, vegetables, and a micro nutrient packet.

"It's like an assembly line, and it's like a well oiled machine. Students are packaging rice, putting together protein packs. Sealing the packages, packing the boxes, and basically they'll pack the truck up outside and then these meals will be shipped internationally to those in need. Mostly third world countries," said Cunningham.

The hope is to end hunger worldwide by the year 2030.

"We have the resources to change it. Now we've got to mobilize them. I think college students are the best way to do that. They are the ones who are going to be the future leaders of companies, and organizations. So getting this on their radar, making this important to them, it's going to change the world, so that's why we go after them most," said Andrew Moser.