WVU Medicine Children's Holds Annual Kids Health Fair

On Saturday, WVU Medicine Children's held their annual Launch into Wellness Kids Fair at the Morgantown Mall.

The goal is to provide health, wealth and maintenance in a fun and non-threatening environment. The event helps expose kids to medical personnel and a hospital or doctor's office setting. Several wellness checks were offered throughout the day, including BMI and blood sugar.

"It's really important to get the information out to the public, just how much wellness is important to them starting as youngsters, so then they can continue through as adults. I think just having everybody come out, having different groups of people come to have different specialties available. You make it fun, but they also learn something too," said Renee Saggio Professor of Pediatrics at WVU Medicine Children's.

Children were able to take part in several activities, including dressing up like doctors and viewing what a lung of a smoker and non-smoker looks like.