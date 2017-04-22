Main Street Morgantown Hosts 18th Annual Chocolate Lovers Day

Main Street Morgantown hosted their 18th Annual Chocolate Lovers Day on Saturday.

The event was held in the downtown and Historic Wharf area of Morgantown. It invites the public to indulge themselves in an array of chocolate creations. For $5 dollars, registrants were able to sample chocolate treats at each business. The event is meant to promote the downtown economy.

"We have people from all over, we've had some people here from Colorado. We have had people that just come to the area and you have an opportunity to go to the downtown, and get a sense of the community, and get out and interact with one another and get some great offers. We have different vendors that are having specials while they are down here," said Susan Riddle, Executive Director of the Greater Morgantown CVB.

Stores displayed a red balloon outside of their shops to show that chocolate and special deals were available at that location.