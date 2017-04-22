Multiple Departments Battle House Fire In Rivesville

UPDATE: (4/22 2:00 p.m.)

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious, according to the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department.

One man was home at the time and woke up to the fire. He was not injured, firefighters said. Firefighters believe the fire started in a bedroom of the house.

ORIGINAL: (4/22 11:00 a.m.)

Multiple departments are currently on scene at a house fire in Rivesville.

Crews first responded to 678 Sugar Lane around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, after Marion County 911 dispatchers said black smoke and flames were showing.

Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, Baxter VFD, Farmington VFD, Barrackville VFD, Fairview VFD, River Road VFD, Winfield District VFD, Cassville VFD, Marion County Rescue Squad and Marion County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Dispatchers said a family was home at the time of the fire but was able to get out safely before calling 911. No one was injured.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. Stay with 12 News for updates on this developing story.