Home Damaged In Mannington Fire Overnight

A home in Mannington was damaged after a fire broke out early Saturday morning, Marion County 911 dispatchers said.

Several fire departments were called to a home on Adams Street just after 1:00 a.m. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington VFD, Barrackville VFD, Wetzel County Fire Department, Mannington Police and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire. Stay with 12 News for updates on this developing story.