WVU Relay For Life Honors Cancer Survivors and Loved Ones Lost

Relay for Life events across the area are getting underway, and Friday night it was West Virginia University's turn.

The event raises money for one of the nation's biggest health concerns, cancer.

The Relay for Life brings communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

"It makes you feel very welcome. As a survivor, when you walk that survivor lap, and you see everybody standing around the track watching you, and clapping, it's a very good feeling and it brings tears to my eyes every time I do it. It makes you feel good, because you know there are people out there that are rooting for you," said Gerri Angoli, cancer survivor.

The theme for the evening was Holidays for Hope, where several groups display their favorite Holiday, even ones like National Donut Day and National Grilled Cheese Day.

"It's kind of like a big support group, honestly, it's like a lot of fun tonight. Everybody comes together and it's just nice to know you're not alone. You're not the only family going through something like this," said Kendyle Atkins, WVU Relay For Life Director.

The luminaria ceremony, which happens at the end of the evening, is a way to honor survivors and those who have lost the battle to cancer.

"No matter who they are, or where they are in the world, we think of them tonight at Relay, which is very special," said Jackie Heroman, Community Manager for the American Cancer Society.

You can donate to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.