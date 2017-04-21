WVWC Hosted Second Annual Take Back the Night Walk

West Virginia Wesleyan hosted its second annual Take Back the Night walk event Friday to raise awareness to end sexual assault.

Take Back the Night Event included protests, walks, speakers and artistic performances. On average there are nearly 325,000 victims of rape and sexual assault over the age of 12 each year in the United States said West Virginia Wesleyan counselor. WVWC asked those in attendance at Friday night’s awareness event asked how attendee’s could prevent sexual violence.

“One in five women will experience sexual assault in their lifetime, um one in 18 men approximately. So this is a serious issue that affects us all. I often see people whether they report this has happened recently or this has happened a long time ago, but many people in our community are affected by this and this is our way to take a stand against it,” said Lori Thompson, Director of Counseling at WVWC.

Counselors taught attendees the three D’s, Direct intervention, Distract, and Delegate. Take Back the Night occurs in over 30 countries worldwide and began in 1960.