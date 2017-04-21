Morgantown City Council Elections: 2nd Ward Candidates

The 2nd Ward city council race includes current Deputy Mayor Bill Kawecki and Al Bonner.

Kawecki is running for his third term on Morgantown City Council.

“If I do get in office, I promise to do as good as I possibly can,” Kawecki said. “I’d ask them to look at my record to see the past things I’ve participated in. I’m very grateful for this community and certainly want to see it succeed.”

If re-elected, he says his main concerns will continue to be quality of life issues, which include repairing roads, parking and green space. Kawecki also wants to continue the service fee because of how it has helped Morgantown repair roads and continue a stronger police presence.

“And not just roads, we’ve been able to do the ADA accessible corners,” Kawecki continued. “We have over 232 of those. We are currently looking at the idea of putting in some kind of sidewalk program that will enable pedestrian pass-through.”

In his interview with 12 News Kawecki also stated the importance of developing the city’s riverfront areas.

“There’s some great potential there that I’d like to continue and see,” he said. “I see the possibility. It’s a very exciting time for Morgantown. I think what we need to do is manage it properly and aid in the development.”

Kawecki also spoke about the importance of providing incentives for businesses to come to the Morgantown community. He says making the area attractive, providing resources and collaboration with WVU and other county entities will be important to achieve that goal.

That collaboration, Kawecki says, will extend to working with the City Manager and other council members.

“The one thing I think that some people don’t understand is the quality of the various city employees that we have,” he continued. “We have extremely talented people, very dedicated and we need to give them the ability to do their job and give them the support that they need to carry through.”

2nd Ward candidate Al Bonner declined our request for an interview.

Morgantown City Council elections will be held on Tuesday, April 25. For more information on the elections and to find your voting location, visit morgantownwv.gov.