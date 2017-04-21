Morgantown City Council Elections: 3rd Ward Candidates

On Election Day, voters in the 3rd Ward will have the choice between Ryan Wallace and incumbent Wesley Nugent.

Wallace has previous experience having served on city council in Michigan. He is currently pursuing a law degree at West Virginia University.

He says his campaign can be broken down into three categories, infrastructure, community growth and quality of life. If elected, Wallace wants to improve roads, sidewalks, and lighting in the city.

“We also need more turning lanes and bus shelters and turnouts,” Wallace said. “These things will really help facilitate traffic movement in Morgantown.”

Wallace also supports continuing the user fee as a solution to Morgantown’s road issues.

“Until we can figure out a better funding source, we need to continue the user fee so that we can update our paving schedule from 30 years or more to 10 years,” he said. “We can tackle some of the routes that we haven’t yet.”

Another of Wallace’s focuses is better code enforcements in family neighborhoods.

“We have the issue of student housing encroaching on nice neighborhoods,” he explained. “Quite, peaceful, historic neighborhoods and I wanna preserve that. Make sure that we don’t have too many of the student housing, landlords, developers moving into these neighborhoods where there’s already zoning in place so we need to enforce the zoning that we have.”

Wallace told 12 News he also puts an emphasis on community growth and wants to help businesses on High Street that are hurt by development outside the city limits.

“I wanna focus on what we can do to simplify and streamline the B&O tax to give them a little bit of a boost and hopefully draw in some good jobs for High Street and revitalize that core downtown, which is a beautiful area of Morgantown,” he said.

Current 3rd Ward Councilman Nugent is running for his fourth term.

If elected he says he’ll continue to work on improving quality of life, traffic, noise and trash, which is an issue he has been involved with since his first term, helping bring recycling to Morgantown.

“I would like to see us get our trash rights back from Charleston through the Public Service Commission,” Nugent said. “Make sure that the contract that we have is living up to what residents want and we take the next step and continue to improve and make a cleaner community.”

As far as traffic is concerned, Nugent says he knows there are issues with funding in the Long Range Transportation Plan, but he believes he can work collaboratively with other parties at the county and state level to fix the problem.

“We have strong municipalities right at our borders and we need to be respectful of their identities and work with them in a collaborative fashion,” said Nugent.

Collaboration, Nugent says, will also be important if re-elected.

“I’m a person who wants to find compromise, however I’m not a person who goes along to get along,” he said. “When compromise is presented I expect that people will give to get in return. I’m looking for people who do want to work together and not just give lip service to compromise and cooperation.”

In his interview with 12 News, Nugent also said that continued prosperity at the Morgantown Municipal Airport and bringing more consumers and businesses to the downtown will be avenues he pursues if re-elected.

“Morgantown is a place of hope and opportunity for a state that needs that right now,” he continued. “We need to continue to be that economic engine.”

Morgantown City Council elections are on Tuesday, April 25. For more information on the elections and to find your voting location, visit morgantownwv.gov.