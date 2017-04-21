Blackwater Falls State Park Celebrates Earth Day

The Nature Conservancy held its second annual Connect with Nature event.

In an effort to restore the spruce tree population, members of the Nature Conservancy and volunteers planted more than 5,000 spruce seedlings at Blackwater Falls State Park.

In celebration of Earth Day, volunteers from the US Forest Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, AmeriCorps volunteers, state park system members, and many other people came out in support of the restoration efforts.

“One of the primary tree species here, the Eastern Hemlock, is being attacked by an insect called the Hemlock woolly adelgid and as those trees are starting to decline we are wanting to go in and under-plant them with another native conifer, the red spruce to help provide the habit and benefits for all the plants and animals that rely on that ecosystem,” said Mike Powell Nature Conservancy Stewardship Manager. “What we are trying to do is keep our forests connected and thriving.”

The woolly adelgid is native to East Asia and has been the cause of the decline in the Hemlock population. It feeds on sap from the Hemlock and has been a destructive pest to native forests.

Conservancy efforts are being made to save the Hemlock trees, but for now, the group is compensating with spruce seedlings to fulfill the needs of the natural habit. West Virginia’s spruce forests support about 240 rare plant and animal species and provide recreational opportunities.

Only 55,000 of the original 1.3 million acres of spruce remain in West Virginia.

For more information about other opportunities, contact The Nature Conservancy’s Teresa Pershing at (724) 433-0841.