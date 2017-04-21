Civil War Encampment Comes to University High School

Monongalia County students took their studies of the Civil War from the classroom to an encampment at University High School.

On Friday, reenactors from around the area gave students a hands-on way to learn about what life was like for soldiers.

“This makes history come alive into something that enhances what they’re already co-curricularly studying either in 8th grade or 10th grade studies in Mon County,” said Phil Caskey, Social Studies educator at UHS.

The West Virginia Reeenactor’s Association, Barbour Greys, the 27th Virginia Infantry, Daughters of the American Revolution and several independent reenactors participated.

Caskey says it’s a way to help the students learn West Virginia’s importance in the Civil War.

“I’m a big proponent of Civil War history, it’s in my blood and this is my passion,” he said. “To be able to make the students appreciate West Virginia’s statehood movement, where we came from is so vital that we keep our history alive for future generations.”

Students from UHS, Mountaineer Middle School, Westwood Middle School and Clay-Battelle High School participated in mock drill demonstrations, saw live artillery fire and learned about genealogy, clothing and medicine in that time period.

President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd also made an appearance to speak with the students.

UHS and the reenactors hopes to make this an annual event.

“They are very active in making sure that we continue to share the stories and get people involved from the younger generation so they can pass it on,” said Caskey. “People are forgetting our history and this is a way to hopefully keep it alive.”