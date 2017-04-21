WVWC Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Greenhouse

A local college is bringing the locally-grown food trend onto its campus this year.

West Virginia Wesleyan College held a ribbon cutting for a new high-tunnel greenhouse.

The new facility is being built on campus, and will provide fresh locally grown produce for use both on campus and at the Parish House in Buckhannon.

Project organizers said it's also a way to engage students in thinking about the impact their food choices make on the world.

"What that does is spark conversation, spark thought. What's the difference? Well, we know that local food grown locally has less of an environmental footprint, so students can begin to sort of immediately make those kinds of decisions that add up to social change," said WVWC's LeeAnn Brown

The greenhouse is slated to be completed sometime this summer.