Harrison County's Earth Day Festivities are Postponed

Earth Day is tomorrow and Mother Nature may be sending quite a bit of rain to the area.

Create Bridgeport Clarksburg is postponing the Earth Day festivities planned for tomorrow at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex due to rain. The information about the rescheduled event can be found at the group's Facebook page. The cleanup for Earth Day will be held next Wednesday April 26th at the V.A. Park and the vendors who planned to sell their crafts will be now selling them at the next Main Street Monday in Bridgeport on May 15.

"Fortunately we are going to move the lakes and V.A. portion to Wednesday the 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. so those events will still go on and then the festival portion with the vendors and bounce houses and such will be moved to May 15th in conjunction with Main Street Monday," said Michelle Duez with Create Bridgeport.

In the meantime, residents in our area may dance in the rain in honor of Earth Day tomorrow.