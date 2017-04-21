Mountaineer Autism Project Connecting Families To Providers

Members of the Mountaineer Autism Project gathered at Stonewall Resort Friday morning.

The organization held a conference at Stonewall to help connect parents and families of those with autism to healthcare providers and other resources in the state.

Both staff and families said there is a great need for improved service across West Virginia.

"By pulling people together and getting them to share common stories and lessons learned, we're able to really address goals of trying to move the ball down the court," said Wendy Radcliff, a parent who works with the project and who helped to organize the conference.

The project is also lobbying lawmakers to help expand access to autism care and services.