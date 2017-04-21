Local Shrine Clubs Will Sponsor an Orthopaedic Screening at UHC

Local Shrine Clubs will hold its annual screening to help area children receive specialty care.

United Hospital Center, along with the Central West Virginia and Lewis County Shrine Club are sponsoring the annual orthopaedic screening next Saturday.

Doctors at UHC will see children ranging from newborn to eighteen and determine what cases should be sent on to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Doctors said Shriners treats conditions such as scoliosis and cleft lip.

Dr. Whitney Courtney said, "So I think its really important to host the Shriners event because it gives the opportunity for children who may not be able to afford or have health care or seek health care for some different unique musculoskeletal issues to come and get screened for that and have the opportunity to go to a Shriner's Hospital to get fully evaluated for that."

If you would like to make an appointment, call UHC at 681-342-3646. The clinic will be held on Saturday, April 29 on the 5th floor of the Physicians Office Building. Walk-ins will also be welcome.