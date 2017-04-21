3 People Arrested After Multi-County, High-Speed Chase On I-79

Three people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase through multiple counties Thursday night.

Upshur County deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over on Liggett Addition Road, but the vehicle continued on Route 33 into Lewis County before eventually entering Harrison County on Interstate 79.

Bridgeport Police received the call at 9:30 p.m. to help stop the vehicle, which was travelling northbound on I-79, according to Chief John Walker.

Spike strips were put on the road near mile marker 121, which is the Meadowbrook Mall exit, and they successfully disabled the vehicle.

James Lipps, II, 42, of Jane Lew, was arrested for felony fleeing with reckless indifference, deputies said. Two passengers, Rachel Johnson, 36, of Jane Lew, and Dennet Ramsey, of Bridgeport, were also arrested on outstanding felony capias out of Harrison County.

Police said the chase reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Clarksburg Police, and West Virginia State Police also assisted in the chase.