Business Plan Competition Turns Students into Entrepreneurs

College students from across the state competed for money to launch their own businesses on Friday.

Finalists in the 2016-2017 West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition had one last chance to pitch their ideas to the judges.

More than 300 students from 15 two and four year institutions across the state entered the year-long competition. It began in October of 2016 with entrants submitting just an idea. 30 semifinalists were chosen to move on to the next round where they conducted a feasibility study, had interviews with coaches and presented business pitches.

15 students were selected to move on to the final round in the categories of lifestyle and innovation, hospitality and tourism and STEM.

“We give them legal help, marketing help, financial help, and business coaches throughout the process,” said Julia Bolt, Assistant Director to the BrickStreet Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics. “We even give them a $1,000 in the final round to help them.

One finalist from each category will be selected to win $10,000 and accounting and legal services to either start or continue their business.

“We feel that one of the greatest things we have is our resources in the state,” Bolt said. “We’re a small state with 1.8 million people, but we all kind of know each other and so we have this great network. We want our students both from in the state and out of state to realize what a great state we have and to stay here as well as create these great businesses.”

The student finalists represented West Virginia University, the University of Charleston and West Virginia Wesleyan College.