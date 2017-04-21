Woman Pleads Guilty As Accessory in Clarksburg Beating Death

A Clarksburg woman charged with murder and conspiracy in the fatal beating of a man pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor.

Kelsi Riddle, 21, was scheduled to go to trial Monday for her involvement in the death of Dustin Baldwin, 29, who died after he was beaten and left on a porch in the Stealey area of Clarksburg in August 2015.

Riddle was originally scheduled for a pre-trial conference Friday, but a plea hearing was held instead in front of Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell.

Riddle pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor accessory after the fact to robbery in the first degree, and the murder and conspiracy charges were dismissed. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of not more than one year in jail and a fine of $500.

Bedell accepted that plea and scheduled Riddle's sentencing for June 8 at 1:15 p.m.

A motion was made to revoke Riddle's bond, which would keep her in jail until her sentencing date. The court decided that Riddle was in violation of her bond on April 18 when she was pulled over and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Riddle also tested positive for methamphetamine and buprenorphine, according to her probation officer, so she will stay in jail until sentencing, the court decided.