Two Sign at Doddridge Co.

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
WEST UNION -

Two athletes from Doddridge Co. signed letters of intent. Both Hunter Riffle and Trey Heaster will run at Charleston.

Riffle, who played multiple sports in high school, will run both cross country and track in college.

"Going straight from one sport to another, there's really not any breaks. It's really going to be something to help me forward going from cross country into indoor track to outdoor track," said Riffle.

Heaster is excited to continue to compete against local athletes in the Mountain East Conference.

"A lot of the guys I am running with now are going to colleges in the MEC, and it's going to be nice to run with the guys I've always ran with and everything and be able to compete with them still," he said. 

