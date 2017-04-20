Emergency Crews Respond To Tractor Trailer Accident On I-79

Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer accident Thursday evening in Harrison County.

According to Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department officials, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Anmoore exit on I-79 northbound.

The tractor trailer hit a retaining wall and then went through the guard rail.

No one was injured, according to officials.

Traffic in the area was slowed for awhile, but is currently moving. The area is adjacent to current road construction, but it is unknown at this time if that was a contributing factor.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating.