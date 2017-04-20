NFL Releases Steelers 2017 Schedule - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

NFL Releases Steelers 2017 Schedule

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
The Steelers will play five prime time games, including four consecutively, during the 2017 season. 

The NFL released the team's new schedule Thursday. Five games will air on WBOY-NBC on the following dates:

  • Oct. 29 at Detroit 
  • Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
  • Nov. 26 vs. Green Bay
  • Dec. 10 vs. Baltimore 
  • Dec. 25 at Houston

The Steelers open with the Browns Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland. Their home opener is sept. 17 at 1 p.m. against the Vikings.

The Steelers have a bye in Week 9. Games against Cleveland bookend the 16-game schedule. 

