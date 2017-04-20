2nd Annual Champagne for Sane Nurses Event Held at Table 9 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

2nd Annual Champagne for Sane Nurses Event Held at Table 9

By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
MORGANTOWN -

The second annual Champagne for SANE Nurses event was held at Table 9 in Morgantown Thursday evening. 

This fundraiser raises money for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners in the community. These are registered nurses who do forensic care after someone has been sexually assaulted or raped. 

Several items were up for silent auction and raffle. 

"A lot of folks don't even know what a SANE nurse is. It's not exactly a household name. I think that because we're coming out and supporting the folks that do this really difficult line of work, I think that means a lot to them. April  is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This is definitely the time. All year is the time to celebrate them and the work they do, but especially right now," said Rachel Nieman, Communications Secretary for the Council for Women's Concerns at WVU.

Table 9 donated 20 percent of their proceeds to the cause, as well as 100 percent of the proceeds from their signature cocktail SANE Champagne.

