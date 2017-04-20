Six Sign LOIs at Buckhannon-Upshur

At a signing ceremony Thursday at Buckhannon-Upshur, six athletes inked letters of intent.

Christian Boggs is staying local to play college football. He'll become a defensive lineman next year at West Virginia Wesleyan.



“I just like how close it is to home, and I love the coaching staff," said Boggs. "They just really pulled me in the first time I ever went there.”

Two basketball players are heading to Salem International. Brennen Frye and Tristan Fulton will remain teammates in college.

“Ever since I was little and started playing the game, I always wanted to be a college basketball player someday," said Frye. "My head coach here made it possible for me by guiding me on and off the floor to be the best I can be, and he’s put me in this position.”

Added Fulton: “He [Frye] is like my brother. It’s real nice to know that I know someone that’s going there and play ball again with him.”



Makayla Reynolds, who helped the Lady Bucs to a berth in the Class AAA girls' basketball championship, will also play college basketball. She signed with Bethany College.

“That’s something I’ve always wanted to say that I did," said Reynolds. "Both my parents were college athletes, and I thought it would be really cool to follow in their footsteps and continue to play at the next level.”



Ashley Lynch will play lacrosse at Davis & Elkins. She says Senators lacrosse coach Malorie Stockwell encouraged her to continue her playing career.

“She contacted me and a couple other girls and was like, 'we got the money for you to play, we got a spot for you,' and she opened the spot," said Lynch.

Jaiden Morris will join the varsity cheer squad at Alderson Broaddus, and is considering joining the acrobatics and tumbling team in the future.

“It was kind of a really easy decision for me," said Morris. "I visited Fairmont and AB and D&E and everything like that, but as soon as I was at AB I knew that one was for me.”