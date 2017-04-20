Lincoln's Stoper, Buckhannon Ink with FSU

Two Lincoln athletes signed letters of intent Thursday with Fairmont State.
Tennis standout Hanna Stoper will play tennis. She says she'll work on her consistency through the rest of this season.
McKenna Buckhannon signed with the Lady Falcons to play golf. She says her uncle, Steve, taught her how to play.
