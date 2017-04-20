Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875 To Host Pancake Breakfast to Honor Veterans

The Harrison County Elks Lodge Post 2875 is hosting a special pancake breakfast to honor veterans.

Former WVU quarterback, Pat White, will be the special guest speaker for the event.

Veterans from the VA Hospital will visit and have the chance to be with the community. The event is Saturday, April 29 from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875 located at 10099 Cost Avenue in Mount Clare.

"Let's get the vets out, get them out of the hospital. You know, they're out there, and we'd like to get them out in the community and for the people to come out and meet the people that have given us the opportunity to have the life that we live. They were the ones that served us," said Flavious Haynes, Harrison County Elks Lodge.

It is $5 for all you can eat pancakes and is open to all families. All proceeds from the event will go straight back to the Harrison County Elks Veterans Fund.